Sustainable Apparel Coalition CEO to step down

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) has announced that Amina Razvi, its chief executive officer, has “mutually agreed” to exit the organisation on December 29, 2023, with the process to identify her successor set to begin.

At the company for eight years, Razvi saw SAC through a series of growth and development projects, including the creation of a new strategic plan in 2021 – later refocused in 2023 – that aimed to give the coalition clear direction.

Until her departure, SAC said that Razvi would continue to work with the board and the global team to support a smooth transition, during which the SAC executive team will oversee day-to-day operations and key strategic initiatives.

Furthermore, a dedicated Transition Taskforce, led by chair of the SAC board Tamar Hoek, has also been formed.

In a release, Razvi noted that she had seen an “incredible opportunity” at SAC to “drive positive industry transformation”, adding in her outgoing statement: “From the very beginning, it was clear what this organisation and community were capable of, working as a catalyst for industry collaboration.

“In that time, we’ve come a long way together: We’ve doubled our membership, launched a new strategic plan and forged key partnerships, tripled the size of the SAC team, increased adoption of the Higg Index across the value chain, and achieved so much more.”