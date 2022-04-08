Sustainable Brand Platform and ECo Change merge into one company

Sustainable Brand Platform (SBP) and ECo Change, two platforms focused on driving sustainable transparency in design brands, have announced they will be merging to form one company and will work together on developing tools to achieve their goals.

Now collectively known as SBP, the duo, who said the merger had “strategic relevance”, will partner on bringing a range of digital services to support fashion brands in their efforts to reduce their environmental impact.

In an announcement, SBP’s co-founder and CPO, Gianpaolo Volpe Pasini, said: “The merger between ECo Change and SBP will provide an unprecedented depth of innovative services to the fashion supply chain. We are enthusiastic to embrace this journey together, with the ambition to transform the fashion industry.”

Services being worked on include the implementation of a digital toolbox that provides brands with all the instruments needed to carry out a global assessment of their sustainable performance. Products will be available through SBP’s platform, where it has digitised the fashion supply chain to enable sustainability data management.

SBP already offers eco scoring services, for qualitative brand evaluations, a Greenhouse Gas calculator and a Product Environmental Footprint Calculator.