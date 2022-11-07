Sustainable marketplace Verte Mode launches with 50 brands

Verte Mode has unveiled its sustainable marketplace which aims to provide shoppers with a “one-stop shop” for “ethically sourced” products.

At its launch, the platform featured 50 brands with products across beauty, fashion, home and more, with further brands to be added on completion of their vetting.

Those selected to be featured on Verte Mode must prove their entire closed-loop production system is sustainable, from ingredients to packaging.

In a release, the company, which was founded by environmentalist Aalia Mauro, said that it hopes to change how goods are produced and enable consumers to transform their shopping behaviours.

Verte Mode utilises artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to personalise its shopping experience and recommend relevant products to shoppers.

Alongside the launch of the marketplace, Verte Mode will also be releasing a digital magazine and podcast, both centred around sustainable living education.

Beginning 2023, the magazine will come as a bi-annual print issue in addition to its online version.

The podcast, ‘The Greening Show’, is to feature key environmentalist figures, who will each discuss topics across sustainability, waste and climate change.

The release concluded: “With the launch, Verte Mode is ushering in the future of retail.

“Looking ahead, the company looks forward to adding additional brands to the marketplace once vetted through the metrics for listing. The platform will also go beyond e-commerce, to launch tech features including virtual try-ons, Web3 capabilities and more.”