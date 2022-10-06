Sustainable production company Unfolded secures 1.2 million pounds funding

Unfolded, a sustainable clothing production platform, has announced it has secured 1.2 million pounds in funding to support its mission to remove waste from the fashion industry.

In order to do so, the platform makes clothes by designing each item alongside shoppers and only producing the pieces after orders have been taken.

The process is made possible by its factory to consumer supply chain model, which works with large-scale global logistics companies.

Since its founding in 2021, Unfolded has been running its own D2C brand, This is Unfolded, and has partnered with community-focused creators and organisations on their own ‘sustainable’ ranges.

According to a release, the company has already grown to over 10,000 customers in the UK.

It was launched by the teams behind Stock and Mallzee Insights, who came together to encourage retailers to become less wasteful.

“We’ve spent years trying to work with retailers to drive change in the industry to make it less wasteful and better for the planet, sadly though many of them don’t want to change,” said Cally Russell, co-founder and CEO.

Russell continued: “Our experience to date showed us that to create real impact we need to take matters into our own hands and tackle the issue at source, thus Unfolded was born.”