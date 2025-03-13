Suzy Amis Cameron launches Inside Out LLC to encourage innovation and collaboration

Environmental advocate and entrepreneur Suzy Amis Cameron has launched a new purpose-driven company, Inside Out LLC (IO), designed to deliver “revolutionary solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges”.

The company aims to design and invest in ecologically responsible and ethical solutions across six key sectors: Science, research and technology; Fashion, Textiles and Home; Global food production; Education; Media; and Wellness.

Operating under the manta “business for the environment," IO is looking to integrate pioneering science, technology, and education to balance commercial success with meaningful environmental and social impact, transforming business into “a force for good”.

Commenting on the launch, Amis Cameron, founder and chief executive of Inside Out LLC, said in a statement: "Inside Out is more than a company; it’s a movement to reimagine how business interacts with the planet and its people.

"We’re setting a bold new standard where profit aligns with purpose, and innovation drives restoration. Through collaboration, science, and creativity, we’re building solutions that honour our responsibility to the generations we will never meet. This is the beginning of a journey to turn challenges into opportunities and leave a legacy of positive impact."

For more than two years Amis Cameron has been creating an international team in different parts of the world for IO’s six verticals, alongside the appointment of seasoned entrepreneur Erik Stangvik as IO’s managing director and former Deloitte partner Blair Knippel as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Erik Stangvik managing director of IO Credits: IO

IO Science, research and technology will involve partnering and investing in leading institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Texas Tech, and Georgia Tech to develop high-impact, profitable solutions addressing humanity’s most pressing challenges.

IO Fashion, textiles and home (IO FTH) will be headed up by Matteo Ward, the founder of the consulting agency WRAD, one of the companies that IO recently acquired. Ward will be the chief executive officer. IO FTH is the evolution of Amis Cameron’s RCGD Global, in addition to developing its own brands it also invests in pioneering companies like Sheep Inc., known for its carbon-negative supply chain and Merino wool garments, and Rubisco, a New Zealand-based company specializing in responsible innovations. Sheep Inc. recently completed a Series A funding round, securing 5 million pounds in investment led by IO.

Matteo Ward, chief executive officer of IO FTH Credits: IO

IO Global food production will develop plant-based food and beverage products that nourish people, restore the land, and sustain communities, while the IO Education arm will be rooted in sustainability and internet-based learning anchored by MUSE Global School in Calabasas, California, which Amis Cameron created.

IO Media will produce thought-provoking content that explores the interconnectedness of humanity, industry, and the environment, and IO Wellness will deliver science-led solutions for health and wellness using clean, sustainable ingredients.

IO adds that its success will be measured not only by profits but also by the trust it builds, the lives it improves, and the natural systems it restores. Each vertical will serve as a platform for innovation and collaboration to bring game-changing solutions to market.

Stangvik added: "Inside Out is a testament to what’s possible when vision meets execution. Our mission is to take bold ideas and turn them into actionable solutions that benefit people, communities, and the planet. By building a culture of innovation, collaboration, and accountability, we are not only driving meaningful impact but also creating profitable revenue streams across each vertical.

“This dual focus ensures substantial returns and valuations, proving that purpose-driven enterprises can thrive while making a lasting difference. It’s not just about what we create but how we create it - with integrity, impact, and purpose driving every decision."