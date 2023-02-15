Swarovski names David Wielemans as chief financial officer

As of April 2023, David Wielemans will join Swarovski as the new chief financial officer and member of Swarovski’s executive committee.

Based in Männedorf, Switzerland, Wielemans will report to the company’s chief executive officer Alexis Nasard. In this role, Wielemans is replacing Frederik Westring, currently CFO on an interim basis, who will leave Swarovski at the end of June to pursue other interests. Until then, Westring will continue leading special projects.

Commenting on Wielemans appointment as CFO, Nasard said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of this well rounded and experienced leader. The breadth and depth of his expertise aligns perfectly with Swarovski’s Luxignite strategy and will be a key asset as we continue our luxurisation journey toward sustainable, profitable growth.”

This appointment, the company said in a release, is a further step in the transformation of Swarovski.

Wielemans is a senior financial executive and joins from Essilor/Luxottica where his last role was the co-CFO for the EssilorLuxottica Group as well as the group CFO for Essilor International.

“The combination of an iconic brand, fashion and retail expertise and a deep manufacturing savoir-faire makes Swarovski unique. I look forward to contributing to the success of Luxignite strategy and to anchoring robust financials together with Alexis and all Swarovski colleagues,” Wielemans added.

Wielemans holds a Master of Finance and Accounting (DECF) degree from CNAM Paris (Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers).