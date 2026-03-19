Swarovski reports revenue of 1.97 billion euros for fiscal year 2025

Swarovski store Credits: Swarovski

Swiss-Austrian crystal group Swarovski has announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, reporting a year of broad-based progress and improved profitability. The family-owned business delivered 6 percent organic growth compared to the previous year, reaching 1.97 billion euros (2.26 billion dollars) in revenue.

This performance was bolstered by a 9 percent increase in like-for-like (LFL) growth, with LFL gains recorded in nine out of the company’s top 10 markets. Growth was observed across all regions and channels, with North America leading the expansion with a 10 percent increase.

Profitability and strategic execution

The group's EBITDA rose by 12 percent compared to the previous year, accompanied by strong cash conversion. These results follow the systematic execution of the LUXignite strategy and a unique family shareholder agreement announced last year, which integrated the global crystal group and strengthened its governance.

Swarovski chief executive officer, Alexis Nasard, stated that the progress continued despite a challenging environment. “The execution of the LUXignite strategy is delivering as intended,” Nasard said, noting that the brand has anchored itself as a cultural icon in the ‘Pop Luxury’ space.

Swarovski jewelry significantly outperformed the broader market during the period. Meanwhile, the business-to-business (B2B) segment renewed its commercial plans and optimized manufacturing capacity.

Brand milestones and 2026 outlook

The 2025 fiscal year marked the 130th anniversary of the company, an occasion celebrated through the launch of the Vienna Collection and the introduction of the Swarovski Created Diamonds Octagon Cut.

The brand also appointed American singer Ariana Grande as a global ambassador to strengthen emotional connections with consumers.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company anticipates a continued challenging operating environment due to volatile geopolitics and weak consumer sentiment. Despite these headwinds, the group remains committed to long-term value creation under its current strategy.

Based in Männedorf, Switzerland, and Wattens, Austria, the Swarovski Crystal Business operates in more than 140 countries with approximately 2,200 boutiques.