Swarovski secures 10-year licensing deal with EssilorLuxottica

Jewellery giant Swarovski has signed a new licensing deal with EssilorLuxottica, handing over the rights for the design, manufacture and distribution of Swarovski Eyewear to the Italian-French firm.

The 10-year agreement will be in effect until December 31, 2028, with an automatic renewal option of a further five years.

The first collection under the partnership is expected to be available on the market from September 2023.

It will be developed under the leadership of Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert, and will be launched in time for the AW23 season.

In a release, Alexis Nasard, CEO of the brand, said: “We are delighted to further evolve our Swarovski Eyewear business with global leader EssilorLuxottica.

“This is in-line with our LUXignite strategy, and is a natural partnership for us, forged from a shared passion for beautiful design coupled with impeccable quality and savoir-faire.”

The brand’s eyewear selection will draw inspiration from its jewellery lines, complementing its already established collections and adding a new facet to its customer offering.

Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, Francesco Milleri, said of the deal: “We are excited to embark on this journey with Swarovski, a brand known for its artful design and incredible attention to detail.

“We have always seen each pair of frames as a piece of art to be worn, which makes Swarovski and its story such a wonderful fit.”