Sweaty Betty reports 45 percent increase in FY turnover

Sweaty Betty has hailed a “strong year” in the 12 months to January 2 fuelled by a particularly good performance from its online business.

The sportswear brand saw a 45 percent increase in turnover of 183.2 million pounds, up from 126.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company continued to be impacted by store closures during the period, but said its turnover growth was “mainly as a result of the strong trading performance across its digital channels”.

The company posted a profit of 11.5 million pounds for the year compared to 11 million pounds the prior year.

Sweaty Betty was bought by US fashion group Wolverine World Wide last year for approximately 410 million dollars.