Sweaty Betty unveils new website to enhance shopping experience

British premium activewear and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty has unveiled a new faster, more responsive website that aims to offer its “full brand experience” on multi-channel devices, as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.

Sweaty Betty developed the digital platform in partnership with e-commerce solutions provider Tryzens and it aims to offer an enhanced user experience using Salesforce Commerce Cloud, which provides a faster shopping experience worldwide.

In addition, the new digital flagship has also been “better optimised” for mobile devices, as the brand states that 60 percent of its consumers use mobile and tablet devices to shop its website, and a faster, more responsive site will improve sales.

The website also includes a host of new functions including a new wish list function, a greater focus on editorial content with educational guides, a shoppable Instagram and a new enhanced ‘shop the lookbook’ feature that directs shoppers to featured products.

Sweaty Betty chief executive Simon Hill-Norton, stated in a press release: “When Tamara and I founded Sweaty Betty 20 years ago, our clear mission was to empower women through fitness and beyond. We launched our first website in 2000 to provide an omnichannel customer experience alongside our stores.

“Our customer now uses mobile devices in so many areas of her life so this upgrade of our site comes at a critical time. So many of our customers are busy women leading active lifestyles, therefore, we wanted to create a seamless online shopping experience with elevated product imagery and enhanced video.”

Sweaty Betty partners with Tryzens to launch new digital platform

Hill-Norton added: “E-commerce represents a vital and growing part of our business – not only in terms of online sales but, as an omni-channel retailer in terms of better understanding and supporting our customer. We want to ensure they have the same positive experience when engaging with us, no matter when and how they shop.

“It is this fusion of style and performance that lies at the heart of our plans for our new online platform, particularly through our new lifestyle features.”

Tryzens chief executive Andy Burton added: “The new site will enable Sweaty Betty to offer more personal and engaging content to be served and to harmonise the customer experience from physical store to online whilst enabling the range to be curated for different international markets more efficiently and effectively. This omni-channel approach will not just deliver greater customer experience but will help improve engagement, measured though enhanced conversion rates and basket sizes.

“The new site reflects Sweaty Betty’s confident passion and their clear understanding of their core demographic enabling them to ride the wave of growth more seamlessly.”

Sweaty Betty started with one store in London’s Notting Hill by husband and wife team Simon and Tamara Hill-Norton, the activewear brand now has 60 stores globally, as well as concessions in Selfridges, Nordstrom, Harrods and Bloomingdales, and its website attracts 1 million visitors a month.

