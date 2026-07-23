Sweden plans to ban 'forever chemicals' in clothing and footwear from 2028

Sweden intends to ban PFAS, the group of chemicals nicknamed "forever chemicals", in clothing, footwear, cookware and other consumer goods from 2028, moving ahead of forthcoming European Union regulation, the Swedish government said on Wednesday, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

The ban would cover clothing, footwear, waterproofing treatments for clothing and footwear, cookware, cosmetics and ski wax, and take effect on January 1, 2028.

"PFAS have no place in clothing, cosmetics, kitchenware and other everyday products when effective alternatives exist," said Romina Pourmokhtari, Sweden's minister for climate and the environment, quoted in a statement. "Sweden does not intend to wait while these 'forever chemicals' keep spreading in our homes, in nature and in our bodies," she added.

PFAS are used across industry for their non-stick, water-repellent and heat-resistant qualities and are found throughout everyday products. The substances take an extremely long time to break down, which is the origin of the "forever chemicals" nickname.

Ahead of EU-wide rules

The European Commission is expected to put forward a proposal in 2027 to broadly restrict PFAS use, including for the products covered by Sweden's measure, the government noted. Once the Commission has set restrictions at EU level, Sweden will lift its national bans.

Brussels wants to prohibit the chemicals in everyday consumer goods such as clothing and pizza boxes, with exemptions for strategic sectors such as medicine. Before it can act, the Commission needs a second opinion from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) on the socio-economic impact of anti-PFAS measures, expected by the end of the year. A first scientific opinion, published at the end of March, had recommended a broad restriction on the chemicals.