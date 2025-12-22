Swinger International acquires sneaker brand Philippe Model

Philippe Model, an internationally recognised sneaker brand, has been sold to Swinger International spa. The seller was 21 Invest, the private equity fund founded by Alessandro Benetton. With this acquisition, the company strengthens its presence in the premium fashion segment.

The brand's sneakers are available in key European, American and Asian markets.

“Philippe Model has a very strong aesthetic and value-based heritage. The acquisition stems from a desire to respect its history, while simultaneously working on an increasingly contemporary evolution. Our strategy encompasses image, distribution and product. It aims to refresh the brand's storytelling through communication that resonates with a quality-conscious, international audience. As part of this journey, expanding the collection to include apparel will allow us to build a complete and coherent style universe. This will establish Philippe Model as a benchmark in the premium casual luxury segment,” noted Mathias Facchini, president of Swinger International.

Founded in Verona, Italy, the company is involved in the creation, production and distribution of menswear and womenswear collections. In addition to the new acquisition of Philippe Model, the group owns Genny brand and also holds production and distribution licenses for international brands.

In recent days, a consortium of industrial investors acquired the minority stake previously held by the Etro family in the eponymous brand. The consortium, in agreement with L Catterton, includes Turkey's Rams Global, Mathias Facchini of Swinger International and banker Giulio Gallazzi via Sri Group. L Catterton remains the majority shareholder of Etro and will continue to actively support the brand's long-term growth strategy.

Mathias Facchini Credits: Swinger International