Tailored Brands to shutter retail stores in the US and Canada

Tailored Brands, Inc., has announced that in response to the coronavirus and to protect the health and safety of customers, employees and the communities it serves, will temporarily close retail locations in the U.S. and Canada starting March 17 through March 28, 2020.

“The safety and well-being of our employees, our customers, and our communities is our utmost priority,” said Tailored Brands President and CEO Dinesh Lathi in a statement, adding, “We will continue to pay our store employees during the closure. We have also taken measures to ensure our non-store employees can work from home.”

“We will continue to serve our customers, both through our online business and with limited store services to ensure they are able to pick up merchandise previously ordered for in-store pick-up,” added Lathi.

Picture:Men's Wearhouse website