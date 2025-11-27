Takeover speculation sparks share price surge at Puma

Takeover rumors helped Puma shares achieve a spectacular price jump on Thursday once again. The share price, which has been disappointing in the stock market year 2025 so far, shot up by more than 17 percent to just under 20 euros. The gain recently stood at 15 percent.

The Chinese group Anta Sports Products Limited (Anta Sports) is considering an offer for Puma, according to information from the news agency Bloomberg. Anta Sports already owns the sportswear brand Fila and the outdoor specialist Jack Wolfskin. Anta Sports is not alone; the Chinese competitor Li Ning and the Japanese sportswear manufacturer Asics are also interested in Puma, writes Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Speculation regarding a takeover is not new. When Bloomberg reported at the end of August that the French billionaire Pinault family was considering selling its stake of around 30 percent as a major shareholder of Puma, the Puma share price shot up by 16 percent. Just a few weeks later, “Manager Magazin” reported that the financial investor CVC and the US brand manager Authentic Brands Group (ABG) were interested in Puma. The price increase amounted to around 17 percent this time.

The share price gains did not last, however, as no facts followed the speculation. Puma shares fell to their lowest level since early 2016 in mid-November. The rally triggered on Thursday seems like a storm in a teacup when looking at the price trend of recent years. The share cost over 115 euros at its record high four years ago. It subsequently went downhill amidst strong fluctuations; the loss amounted to almost 87 percent at the recent low of 15.30 euros.

Shareholders of Anta Sports, now being discussed as a potential buyer, took the news calmly. Anta shares, which are also listed on the Berlin trading platform Tradegate, held steady on Thursday.