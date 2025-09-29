Takko reports improved earnings in H1 despite sales decline

German clothing discounter Takko Fashion experienced a slight decline in sales in the first half of the 2025/26 financial year. However, its adjusted operating result was higher than in the same period of the previous year. According to a statement released on Monday, the retailer has recently made “significant progress in implementing its growth strategy, despite challenging market conditions”.

In the first half-year, which ended on July 31, the company's adjusted net sales amounted to 631 million euros. This represented a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter, corresponding revenues fell by 1.5 percent to 343.5 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA rises by 6 percent

Despite the slight sales losses, the retailer made progress on profitability in the first half of the year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, exceeded the previous year's level by six percent, reaching 103.3 million euros.

Management felt its strategy was confirmed by the current results. “The robust results highlight the company's continued focus on optimising its offering and cost efficiency,” a statement read.

Takko opened 22 new stores and modernised 74 existing locations across Europe during the first half of the year. The goal is to open 300 new stores over the next three years. The company believes it is on the right track. “With further openings planned for the second half of the year, Takko Fashion is strategically well-positioned to achieve its expansion goals,” the retailer explained.