Tamara Ralph settles legal dispute with former Ralph & Russo creditor

Designer Tamara Ralph has settled a legal dispute with Candy Capital, a former creditor of her shuttered Ralph & Russo business, which she had run alongside Michael Russo.

Candy, an investment firm owned by real estate agent Nick Candy, had filed a lawsuit against the British luxury brand back in 2021 in regards to a disagreement over a 15 million pound loan.

The firm had loaned Ralph & Russo the money, making it a minority investor, however, legal issues came into play in regards to the conditions of the loan.

According to The Times, the two parties have now agreed to a confidential settlement.

The news comes just shortly after Ralph & Russo filed for what has been its second bankruptcy in four years. The brand first fell into administration in 2021 after Candy’s lawsuit, but was quickly rescued by US firm Retail Ecommerce Ventures.

By April 2025, however, any effort to return the brand to its former glory did not seemingly come to fruition, with RSM then being appointed as administrators.

After stepping away from Ralph & Russo following the initial bankruptcy, Ralph launched her own namesake label which has since been received well by celebrities and public figures.

In November 2024, the designer took to Paris to open a couture salon, where she hosts appointments with clients.

FashionUnited has contacted Tamara Ralph and Candy Capital with a request to comment.