Tangle Teezer appoints Innovation Advisory Board to fuel growth

British haircare brand Tangle Teezer has formed an Innovation Advisory Board of global business leaders and scientists to support the future growth of the company.

The panel will bring together global business leaders and experts from across the retail, haircare, technology, ESG, and scientific communities to support the brand’s future growth, while also fostering further collaboration “through diverse insight, expertise, and perspectives”.

The advisory board will be led by Susan Hooper, chair of Tangle Teezer, alongside experts who have held senior positions at brands including Dyson, Apple, Lululemon, Allbirds, Nike and Kohler, as well as people holding specialisations in trichology (the science of human hair) and macromolecular materials science.

Commenting on the move, Hooper said in a statement: "There are few categories in the consumer brand sector that present such a rich opportunity for impactful innovation. Tangle Teezer helped establish the detangling category and consistently seeks to push boundaries for the industry and consumers. By working with a diverse group of innovators, we will help progress this legacy and ensure that Tangle Teezer becomes synonymous with pioneering haircare."

Image: Tangle Teezer

The Tangle Teezer Innovation Advisory Board comprises Susan Hooper: chair of Tangle Teezer and Inter.Earth, board member of Moonpig plc, Eurowag plc, and Uber UK; Charlie Curtis, associate fellow and entrepreneurship expert at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford; James Elliot, joint head of the department of materials science and metallurgy and professor of macromolecular materials science in the University of Cambridge; Tammy Ng, vice president of global marketing of the kitchen and bath group for Kohler; Angela Onuoha, certified trichologist, influencer, and educator; and Susi Proudman, chief executive at Rose & William Consulting, board member of Genusee, a US-based sustainable eyewear company.

James Vowles, chief executive of Tangle Teezer, added: "Since 2007, we have been transforming the way people think about hair. We are thrilled to have such a high-calibre group of business, science, and haircare-savvy individuals helping us continue to redefine and further develop the haircare category.

“To consistently achieve sustainable innovation within our category, we must recognise that diverse thinking and experience will be paramount to our strategy's success. With the support of the newly formed Innovation Advisory Board, I personally look forward to benefitting from each and all member's specialist insights and expertise."

Tangle Teezer offers a range of innovative detangling, blow-drying, and styling hairbrushes famous for their unique patented teeth technology. Its products are sold at international online and multi-channel retailers including Amazon, Boots, Walgreens, The Hut Group, Target, Ulta, Superdrug, Sephora, and CVS.