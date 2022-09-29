Tapestry and Kate Spade partner with Harlem’s Fashion Row on university programme

Tapestry and Kate Spade New York have announced a three-year partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row’s (HFR) annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Fashion Summit in a bid to support a diverse range of fashion talent.

The collaborative programme will offer students at Bowie State University access to connect with Kate Spade’s team of executive leaders and designers.

The 2022 edition of the HBCU Fashion Summit will involve a range of courses led by various Kate Spade leaders, including the brand’s CEO Liz Fraser and Kristen Naiman, SVP of brand concept and strategy.

Starting September 27 and running throughout the spring term, the curriculum will cover topics such as the history of Kate Spade and Tapestry, Kate Spade accessory design and how to build a brand.

The three-year relationship with Tapestry will later expand to include leaders across the luxury conglomerate’s portfolio, which also includes Coach and Stuart Weitzman.

The group will further be sponsoring the Bowie State University’s Senior Capstone Fashion Show and offer students internship opportunities across its roster of brands.

“With Tapestry’s overwhelming support for our core initiative, to holistically prepare Gen Z for fashion’s workforce with comprehensive programming, I’m confident, together, we can provide scholars with an opportunity to thrive in an incredibly transformative externship experience,” said Brandice Daniel, HFR’s CEO and founder, in a release.

Daniel continued: “The industry is vying for change, but we can only be most innovative when Black talent is included.”