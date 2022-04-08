Tapestry donates three million dollars to WWF to carry out leather traceability programme

The Tapestry Foundation has revealed a partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) that will see it provide a three million philanthropic grant to support the development of a system designed to enhance traceability in Brazil’s leather value chain.

The foundation, which is part of luxury group Tapestry, the owners of Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, said in a release the donation comes as part of a string of recent philanthropic endeavours, each established to “support a responsible supply chain that other industries can also adopt”.

The new programme hopes to help combat deforestation in the Amazon and Cerrado biomes related to cattle-raising through the development of a standard to certify deforestation and conversion-free leather from the region. The grant will also go towards reforestation efforts in high risk areas and support community partners in addressing threats posed by climate change.

“We believe the leather sector can and must establish a science-based, data-driven certification that goes beyond the processes currently in place,” said WWF’s senior director, beef and leather supply chains, Mauricio Bauer. “This programme will work alongside government agencies and other market stakeholders to construct a system to enhance traceability and provide a clear chain of custody.”

Bauer added: “The Tapestry Foundation’s critical investment will help the industry work together to gather needed research and in the creation of a standard that works for both the environment and for local communities.”

Together, Tapestry and WWF said they will create a coalition of organisations dedicated to carrying out these traceability efforts, with plans to meet and build a network to address the challenge.