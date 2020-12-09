Tapestry names Pam Lifford and Tom Greco to its board of directors

Tapestry, Inc. has announced the appointment of Pam Lifford and Tom Greco to its board of directors. The company said in a statement that these appointments bring the membership to ten, including nine independent directors.

Commenting on the new additions to the board, Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said: “We are extremely pleased that Pam and Tom have agreed to join our board. Pam is a results-driven leader with a passion for our industry and a strong track record of growing iconic global consumer brands. Tom is an innovative leader who brings a unique combination of strategic and operational expertise from customer centric businesses. We are confident that their respective experience and counsel will prove valuable to us as we execute our Acceleration Program and fuel long-term growth and profitability across our portfolio of brands.”

Lifford, the company added, serves as President, Warner Bros./WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group’s global brands and experiences overseeing the development of innovative fan-engagement opportunities across WarnerMedia’s content and networks businesses, which include Warner Bros., HBO and Cartoon Network properties, consumer products and themed entertainment. In addition, she heads DC, home to iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

With more than 25 years of experience, Lifford spent 12 years at the Disney Company where in her role as executive vice president she oversaw the global home, fashion and infant businesses. She is largely credited with evolving Mickey and Minnie Mouse from a children’s business to global fashion and lifestyle brands driven by notable collaborations with renowned designers. Earlier in her career, Lifford held positions at leading brands, including Nike, Quiksilver, Inc., and Road Runner Sports.

Greco has held his current role as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Advance Auto Parts since August 2016 and served as Advance’s chief executive officer from April 2016 to August 2016. With significant general management experience in corporate strategy, marketing, supply chain and logistics, Greco has overseen the development of the company’s long-term strategic plan. In addition, Greco launched the company’s transformation initiatives, enabling further integration of Advance’s $2 billion GPI acquisition completed in 2014.

Prior to joining Advance, from September 2014 until April 2016, Greco served as CEO, Frito-Lay North America, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc. He previously served as executive vice president, PepsiCo and president, Frito-Lay North America from September 2011 to September 2014 and as executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Pepsi Beverages Company from 2009 to September 2011. Greco joined PepsiCo in Canada in 1986 and served in a variety of leadership positions. Before joining PepsiCo, he worked at The Proctor & Gamble Company.

