Tapestry reported its net profit for Q2 climbed on Thursday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues grew by 0.8 percent.

The company's net profit for Q2 was 299 million dollars, climbed from 255 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues grew to 1,816 million dollars.

Formerlly Coach Inc., Tapestry was established in 2017. The New York-based house of modern luxury brands include Coach and Kate Spade New York, acquired in 2017, and Stuart Weitzman, in 2015.

