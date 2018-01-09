Tata Cliq Luxury partners with The Woolmark Company

Tata Cliq Luxury, Tata Group’s ecommerce platform has partnered with The Woolmark Company. The company said in a statement that this unique venture between the two companies is a step towards creating awareness about Merino wool, a luxurious and natural fibre from Australia, among the Indian consumers. Through this association, Tata Cliq Luxury will be the exclusive retail partner in India for larger designer collections that integrate Merino wool in their garments and accessories, and for the International Woolmark Prize.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Purohit, COO, Tata Cliq said in a statement: “We are very happy to associate with The Woolmark Company to help and promote the young and talented designers who create innovative and versatile designs with Merino wool. Our consumers can now access an exclusive Merino wool capsule collection by budding designers online through Tata Cliq Luxury.”

The International Woolmark Prize winner’s Merino wool capsule collection is commercialised and sold across the world’s top boutiques and department stores through the International Woolmark Prize’s extensive retail partner network and in India, these products will be exclusively retailed by Tata Cliq Luxury.

“We’re delighted to have the brand as our retail partner in India as this enables us to spread awareness on Merino wool and also increase its consumption across the wool supply chain through various collaborations. We’re looking forward to strengthening the Merino wool narrative in India with them,” added The Woolmark Company Country Manager India, Arti Gudal.

The company added that Vikas Purohit will also be judging the 2017/18 global final of the International Woolmark Prize competition.

Picture:Facebook/The Woolmark Company