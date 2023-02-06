Tattarang invests in Australian luxury brand Camilla

Perth-based private investment group Tattarang has acquired a minority stake in Australian luxury fashion brand Camilla to mark the resortwear brand’s first external investment.

Camilla, known for its intricate print designs across kaftans and swimwear, was founded in 2004 by creative director Camilla Franks and has grown into a global fashion brand, sold across 65 countries. The investment will help the brand grow its global footprint.

In a statement, Tattarang director Nicola Forrest said the investment firm is currently deepening its focus on female founders at an earlier stage of their entrepreneurship journey to assist more businesswomen to develop enterprises to the scale of Camilla.

Forrest said: “We are delighted to back Camilla Franks, an extraordinary entrepreneur leading a cutting-edge fashion brand doing amazing things in the creative space.

“Camilla is a brilliant example of a passionate and committed entrepreneur who truly cares about her brand and her customers and has put Australian fashion on the global stage, as well as being a role model to other female founders.”

Commenting on the investment, Franks added: “I’ve finally found the perfect partner to help us colour the world. Partnering with Nicola and the Tattarang family is the perfect brand fit for our future vision.

“Through purposeful storytelling, creative and conscious empowerment and shared values and dreams we can take the business to a wider world stage. Together, we can elevate women on a global scale, harnessing the amazing artistic talent Australia has to offer, and lead with passion. It brings me great joy and pride to announce I will be joining forces with Tattarang to grow and share this beautiful brand.”

Tattarang is one of Australia’s largest private investment groups and is owned by the Forrest family, and its portfolio includes the Australian bush outfitter brand R.M. Williams.