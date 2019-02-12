TCNS Clothing’s Q3 net sales dip

TCNS Clothing’s net sales were Rs 302.32 crores in the December quarter as compared to Rs 322.42 crores in the September quarter. Net profit for the quarter was Rs 37.07 crores as against Rs 41.22 crores in the September quarter. EPS was Rs 5.81 for the December quarter as compared to Rs 6.48 for the September quarter.

Net sales for the year were Rs 302.32 crores as compared to Rs 245.64 crores during the previous year. Net profit was Rs 37.07 for the year as against Rs 27.38 crores for the previous year. Net sales for the nine month period were Rs 863.17 crores as compared to Rs 747.99 crores during the earlier nine month period. Net profit for the nine month period was Rs 98.75 crores as against Rs 76.31 crores for the earlier month period.

TCNS owns Indo-western women’s apparel brand W. The company has made two additions in the form with Aurelia (ethnic wear) and Wishful (premium apparels) to its portfolio thus expanding its offerings in the market.