TCNS Clothing sees 18 per cent jump in sales in Q1

TCNS Clothing Company’s sales for the first quarter jumped 18 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation surged 95 per cent. Women’s apparel maker TCNS Clothing is known for its brands W, Aurelia, and Wishful. These witnessed a growth of 12 per cent, 25 per cent, and 38 per cent respectively during the quarter. W and Aurelia added five stores each. Wishful added one store. TCNS closed the quarter with an overall store count of 552 for all its three brands. W is a premium fusion wear brand catering to the aspirations of the modern Indian woman. Aurelia is contemporary Indian wear targeted at a wider age group and fashion sensibility. It’s a mix of great design, great quality, and great fit at economy pricing. W has a cleaner, international feel while Aurelia reflects a contemporary Indian feel.

TCNS is looking to further strengthen its retail presence in India and add around 70 to 80 stores during the current fiscal year. TCNS generates 90 per cent of its sales from its stores while the remaining ten per cent comes from online channels. TCNS will also be expanding in overseas markets through both online and offline models. At present, there are stores in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.