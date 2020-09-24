Ted Baker appoints Next as lingerie and nightwear licence partner

Ted Baker has chosen Next as its new lingerie and nightwear partner.

The three-year product licence agreement will see Next create and distribute Ted Baker’s lingerie and nightwear collections, known as B by Ted Baker, in collaboration with the creative team at Ted Baker.

The first B By Ted Baker collection with Next will launch in May 2021 and will be available to buy via Next's online retail channels and through Ted Baker's websites.

It comes in the same month Next announced it had taken over Victoria’s Secret’s UK operations after acquiring a 51 percent stake in the company.

“Next is delighted to be involved in developing the Ted Baker lingerie and nightwear business across the globe, building on our childrenswear collaboration announced last year,” Next CEO Simon Wolfson said in a statement. “We have worked with Ted Baker for a number of years through our Label business and we are excited to extend our collaboration with this world class brand.”

Ted Baker and Next in licensing tie-up

This new partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two iconic British names, with Next having launched its Ted Baker kidswear range in Spring this year.

Ted Baker said that these types of licence partnerships are a “key component” to its ‘Formula for Growth’, the label’s three-year transformation plan launched this summer. This new Next tie-up marks the 20th Product Licence partner for Ted Baker.

Phil Clark, group commercial and business development director at Ted Baker, commented: “We are delighted to be signing this licence agreement with Next. We have worked together for many years and know they share our passion for unwavering attention to detail and firm commitment to quality.

“It is a testament to the global strength of the Ted Baker brand that we partner with the leading experts in their relevant categories. As we continue to rationalise and enhance our product license portfolio, this new partnership is another step in transforming our business and returning Ted Baker to growth.”