Ted Baker makes board changes following death of chairman

Retailer Ted Baker has issued an update in relation to its board following the sudden death of its chair, John Barton, on December 6.

The company has confirmed that a formal search for a new chair is underway, with Helena Feltham remaining as interim chair.

Additionally, Andrew Jennings, who previously intended to step down from the board on January 29, has agreed to stay on as a non-executive director until the 2022 annual general meeting. He will also continue his role as chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Meg Lustman will assume the role of non-executive director responsible for employee engagement, effective from January 29. The role is currently held by Helena Feltham.