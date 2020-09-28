Ted Baker names Baird Group as men’s formalwear licence partner

Ted Baker has chosen Baird Group as its new licence partner for men’s formalwear, with the first collection under the partnership launching in Spring 2021.

The three-year product licence agreement will see Baird working with Ted Baker’s creative team to create and distribute men’s formalwear in the UK, Europe and ROW - Jack Victor is currently Ted Baker’s licence partner for men’s formalwear in North America.

Baird is a British menswear manufacturer and retailer, operating from 48 retail stores and 147 concessions in the UK and Europe.

The group said the new agreement would allow Ted Baker to benefit from its scale and vertically-integrated model, ensuring “a more efficient supply chain and a more agile replenishment model than is currently in operation”.

Ted Baker said that these types of licence partnerships are a “key component” to its ‘Formula for Growth’, the label’s three-year transformation plan launched this summer.

Earlier this month, the brand named British fashion retailer Next as its new lingerie and nightwear partner.

“We are delighted to be working alongside Baird, a true expert in their field who share our passion for unwavering attention to detail and firm commitment to quality,” Phil Clark, group commercial and business development director at Ted Baker, said. “This partnership simplifies and helps consolidate a key category for us and we hope to apply the experience from our successful North American partnership across these other territories.

“As we continue to rationalise and enhance our product license portfolio, this new partnership is another step in transforming our business and returning Ted Baker to growth.”