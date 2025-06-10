Ted Baker renews licensing deal with KMI Brands

Ted Baker, part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, has renewed its global licensing agreement with KMI Brands for its beauty and fragrance offering.

KMI Brands, the creator of beauty, fragrance and wellbeing products, has been partnering with Ted Baker for 27 years. The collaboration between the two launched with Ted Baker Skinwear in 1998, the original men’s fragrance, and has evolved into a full lifestyle offering featuring the brand’s signature scents and personal care ranges.

Under the renewed deal, KMI Brands will continue to design, manufacture and distribute Ted Baker beauty products globally.

Lisa Stone, chief growth officer at KMI Brands, said in a statement: “This license renewal marks an important milestone in Ted Baker’s continued evolution within the beauty category.

“With KMI Brands’ expertise in beauty, category expansion and global retail partnerships, we’re poised to supercharge the brand’s presence, delivering indigent bath, fragrance, cosmetic, men's toiletries and home fragrance to key markets across the UK and beyond.”

Henry Stupp, president of lifestyle EMEA-India at Authentic, added: “KMI has helped establish Ted Baker as a distinctive name around the world. We deeply value our collaboration with partners who share our vision for Ted Baker's unique identity.

“By strengthening this alliance, we're energised to expand its presence and connect with even more customers through exceptional experiences.”

Ted Baker beauty and fragrance products are available at leading retailers and online at tedbaker.com.