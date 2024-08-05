Ted Baker will not make a fresh start in the Netherlands

The Dutch branch of Ted Baker, trading under the name Ted Baker Netherlands BV, will not continue, according to the first bankruptcy report. The British fashion brand had a flagship store in Amsterdam, a store in Roermond and shop-in-shops in the luxury retailer, Bijenkorf.

Ted Baker Netherlands BV went bankrupt due to liquidity problems, with the company recording heavy losses in 2022 and 2023, the curator wrote in the report. While no financial information was shared about these years, the report does show that the company already recorded a loss of 82,731 euros in 2020.

“When the necessary capital injection from the shareholders failed to materialise, an insolvency procedure under English law was applied for for No Ordinary Label (NODL), [the British operational activities of Ted Baker, ed.]. The bankruptcy of Ted Baker Netherlands BV logically followed," read the report.

The bankruptcy of Ted Baker's Dutch branch was requested by employees within this division. They had not received any salary since April, according to the curator. The curator also came across "disturbed relationships within the group" and a "discussion about the management and responsibility of Ted Baker Netherlands BV". The bankruptcy affects 65 employees.