Temperley London to use AI-driven sizing technology

British luxury fashion brand Temperley London is teaming up with MySize to implement its MySizeID apparel sizing solution as it looks to enhance user experience and drive revenue growth.

MySizeID, the AI-driven measurement solution, will support Temperley London's customers by generating “highly accurate measurements of their body” to select the optimal size through an app on their mobile phone. The sizing solution syncs the customer's measurement data to the brand's sizing chart and only presents items for purchase that match their measurements to ensure a correct fit.

Alice Temperley, founder and creative director of Temperley London, said in a statement: "We make timeless fashion designed to last, enveloping our customer in luxury with the principle of sustainability at its core. By implementing MySizeID, we are helping our customers optimise fit and reduce the potential for returns, resulting in associated financial and environmental benefits."

Ronen Luzon, chief executive and Founder of MySize, added: "Appropriate sizing for online fashion purchases is a critical component of any brand's user experience, and this is especially so for a luxury brand. We are very pleased to partner with Temperley London to support their customers in finding the right fit and to become a part of this unparalleled brand's environmental sustainability movement.”