Temu is Shein's new ultra fast fashion competitor

The Super Bowl, America’s championship game of the National Football League (NFL), is an advertiser’s dream. The biggest live sporting event in the U.S. has an unrivalled audience and extremely broad demographic. Rihanna may have wowed in the half time performance, but it was the debut of newcomer Chinese social shopper platform Temu, who took out a series of ads to cement its stateside launch, that got the fashion industry’s attention.

Temu’s shopping app, already the number one download in the Apple store, is considered to be a worthy competitor to Shein, if not Amazon and Walmart. It quietly launched in the U.S. six months ago, but is now ramping up its marketing initiatives.

In one ad, a young woman is tapping to purchase a red dress, which costs less that 10 dollars. She goes on to dance through the street, purchasing dozens of additional products as the app allows her to “shop like a billionaire.” According to Forbes, bargain pricing and cheap shipping are hallmarks of the platform, which offers customers the option to browse items available for less than 3 dollars.

The four year old company plans to expand to Canada this quarter, increasing its selling territories with an unrivalled and inexpensive offer of fast fashion, home décor, handmade crafts, beauty and accessories.

Shop like a billionaire

The name Temu is derived from “Team Up, Price Down” and the app allows users to browse through 12 different product categories at hugely discounted prices. From a 5 dollar electric toothbrush to a sequin stitched dress for less than 12 dollars, Temu’s fashion offer on average costs 25 percent less than Shein’s. On its website Temu says it is an online marketplace that connects consumers with millions of sellers, manufacturers and brands around the world with the “mission to empower them to live their best lives.”

Parent company PDD Holdings, based in Boston, also operates the Pinduoduo app, and is aiming its shopping app will attract price conscious Gen Z consumers, stimulating their consumption urge through ultra-low pricing strategies spearheaded by group purchase.