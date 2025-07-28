Temu joins INTA to combat counterfeiting

China-based online marketplace Temu has joined another international organisation committed to fighting counterfeiting.

On Monday, the e-commerce specialist announced that it had joined the International Trademark Association (INTA) as a corporate member. Temu stated it would also be involved in the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee.

“With this membership, Temu is intensifying its efforts to promote the protection of intellectual property rights and further strengthen trust in online commerce through cross-industry collaboration,” the company explained in a statement.

Alastair Gray, INTA’s director of anti-counterfeiting, praised the move. “INTA welcomes Temu's participation in anti-counterfeiting initiatives,” he said in a statement. “These include the organisation's annual anti-counterfeiting workshop and the internet cease and desist training programme. Both formats serve to exchange best practices and better connect relevant stakeholders.”

“Constructive cooperation in these areas” helps to “secure intellectual property rights, remove counterfeit products from platforms and thus protect consumers,” Gray added.

A Temu spokesperson explained the company's rationale. “Membership in INTA and participation in the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee underscore Temu's ongoing commitment to a trustworthy online shopping experience,” he explained, according to a statement. “We value collaboration with industry partners and other stakeholders and are committed to working together to advance intellectual property protection.”

The controversial platform operator joined the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC), which is also dedicated to combating product piracy, in May. Temu has repeatedly faced accusations of offering counterfeit goods on its marketplace.