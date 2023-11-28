Temu wins first case against ‘infringing’ website domains

E-commerce marketplace Temu has won its first case against one of the 20 website domains it claims are infringing on its trademarks.

The ruling was made at the US District Court for the District of Arizona, where Temu had filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the defendants, dltemuapp.com, among others.

The motion was ultimately granted when it was reported that the defendants failed to respond to the order, which the court deemed as a waiver of any dispute and consent in regards to the claims.

Details of Temu’s lawsuits came to light earlier this month , as the Chinese firm said that it was ramping up efforts to protect its trademarks.

In the initial complaint, Temu accused 20 website domains of “using its protected trademarks to create domain names, counterfeit apps, look-a-like online marketplaces, fake coupon codes and other false promotions” in a bid to “mislead customers”.

The filing is in regards to sites such as temuapp.biz, temucouponcodes.com and temudeals.store, each one Temu said are using its name without a licence to “create a false association” and “deceive customers”.

Temu was established in September 2022 as the “sister company” of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, launching as a multi-segment marketplace that could attribute its success to low prices, discounts and free shipping.