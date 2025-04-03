Tendam enters Turkey with Women’secret

Madrid – Women’secret, the lingerie brand from the Tendam Group, has entered a new market with the opening of its first store in Turkey. The chain has just launched with the opening of its first establishment in Istanbul, the country’s capital.

With a retail space of approximately 100 square metres, which the chain will use to sell its latest lingerie collections for women, Women’secret’s first store in Turkey is located inside the exclusive Emaar Square Mall. This shopping and leisure complex is located in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul, on the Anatolian side of the peninsula that serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe. With 138,000 square metres of retail space spread over six floors, 52 restaurants, four levels of parking and 415 shops, it is not only the largest shopping centre in Turkey, but also one of the most exclusive and experiential. Opened in 2017 and built as the cornerstone of the Emaar Square complex by Emaar Turkey, the Turkish subsidiary of property developer Emaar Properties, a company backed by the Dubai royal family responsible for property developments such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, the centre boasts a line-up of fashion, accessories and jewellery brands such as Amiri, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Calvin Klein, CH Carolina Herrera, Cartier, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Zegna and Zara. Women’secret has now joined this list with its lingerie offering.

Women’secret store in the Emaar Square Mall in Istanbul, Turkey. Credits: Tendam.

Tendam said in a statement that with this opening, “Tendam is continuing to expand its international store network in markets and countries that show growth potential, benefiting its brands from its experience and multi-market capabilities”. These statements were made on the occasion of Women’secret’s “debut in the Turkish market”. Both the lingerie brand and its parent company have completed this as one of the first strategic moves they have made since the acquisition of 67.91 percent of its share capital by Multiply Group, a company controlled by the Emirati firm IHC and, through it, by the Abu Dhabi royal family, was announced at the end of February.

Strengthening its presence in the Middle East

Maintaining that same strategic perspective at brand and group level, Tendam’s management, which following the entry of Multiply Group remains under the executive direction of Jaume Miquel, are demonstrating their intention to continue trying to boost their international growth. They will use Women’secret, like Springfield, as a preferred chain when it comes to addressing and testing the potential growth that the group may have in a particular market, such as Turkey. In this way, and as they have done on other occasions from Tendam, also with Women’secret, the Spanish multinational has started operations, while also starting to analyse the potential of the market in order to assess the entry into the country of the rest of the chains that make up its portfolio of own brands.

Meanwhile, at chain level, Tendam’s management say that with this first opening in Turkey, its lingerie brand Women’secret is strengthening its presence throughout the Asia Minor and Middle East region, where it already has over 90 active stores. This figure represents nearly 13 percent of Women’secret’s entire retail network globally, which comprises a total of 692 physical stores, spread across 80 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.