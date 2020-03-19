Textile Exchange releases new Responsible Mohair Standard

The Textile Exchange has announced the release of a new Responsible Mohair Standard (RMS), which is based on and closely aligned with the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), announced in 2016 and recently underwent its first revision. Both standards are structured around the Textile Exchange Animal Welfare Framework, which sets out the principles and expectations that guide and connect the Textile Exchange’s animal welfare standards.

The new Responsible Mohair Standard verifies and identifies mohair that has been produced in farming systems that respect animal welfare and the environment. “The RMS applies a strong assurance system to perform regular audits of the farms and to track the material to the final product. The RMS is designed to ensure that animal welfare outcomes are delivered, and that the goats are humanely treated, healthy and well cared for,” states the Textile Exchange in a press release on Wednesday.

“The RMS helps everyone identify room for improvement on their farms and in their business. It also helps to provide farmers some peace of mind as to where they are in utilizing the standard and reassures them of areas where they excel. The idea that everyone’s facilities and practices need to adhere to a minimum standard is an outstanding idea,” comments Marx Strydom, mohair producer from the Jansenville region of South Africa, in the press release.

The Responsible Wool Standard has been adopted strongly across the supply chain, with certified farms in all key wool producing countries. The revision covers updates and clarifications to the animal welfare and land management modules, including the introduction of additional requirements and guidance around biodiversity. It also introduces a set of social welfare requirements.

“We think the world and its people need to keep going in this direction of having proper working conditions, being committed to animal welfare and responsible land management, ensuring good stewardship of the environment and creating a generation of energy with renewable resources. We must deliver to future generations a better environment than the one we inherited,” adds Pedro Otegui, director of Uruguay-based wool combing mill Lanas Trinidad.

In addition to the announcement, the Textile Exchange is hosting a webinar focused on the Responsible Mohair Standard release and the Responsible Wool Standard revision on Monday, 23rd March 2020 at 12pm EST. Those interested in participating can register on the Textile Exchange’s website.

The Textile Exchange is a global nonprofit organisation based in Lubbock, Texas, USA with more than 400 members, among them brands, retailers and suppliers. Its aim is to create leaders in the sustainable fiber and materials industry and to accelerate the use of such materials and to increase the adoption of standards and certifications across the global textile industry. The organisation manages and promotes a range of industry standards and collects and publishes industry data and insights that enable brands and retailers to measure, manage and track their use of preferred fiber and materials.