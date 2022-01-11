Textile manufacturer Texon receives certification from The Vegan Society

Texon Vogue, a cellulose-based material used as an alternative to leather, has now been verified by The Vegan Society following a rigorous authentication process.

The material, produced by textile manufacturer Texon, can be used for a wide variety of products, including bags and accessories and jeans labels.

Its new certification enables the product to carry the Vegan Trademark, confirming that the production of Texon Vogue does not involve the use of any animal product, by-product or derivative. It also does not involve the testing of any sort on animals.

In a statement as part of the company’s announcement, the general manager of Germany and France and director of exports at Texon, Holger Hoffman, noted that Texon Vogue also utilises eco-friendly production and finishing methods.

He added: “As demand for Texon Vogue continues to grow, we are delighted that we can now officially brand the range ‘vegan-friendly’. The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark is a powerful symbol that’s instantly recognised by consumers worldwide.

“It is great to be able to use this hallmark of quality, which reinforces our diligence, our ethics and our commitment to creating products that have minimal impact on the environment and the world around us.”

To achieve the certification, Texon completed a series of in-depth audits, disclosing all raw materials and processing chemicals used in the production of the material. Suppliers and partners also took part in the process, providing evidence that ingredients were vegan friendly.