Textile recycler Circulose joins Spinnova’s consortium to boost commercialisation efforts

Circulose, a textile-to-textile recycling company, has become a new member of Spinnova’s consortium, building on efforts to scale the Finnish firm’s manufacturing technology that turns wood pulp into textile fibre.

Through the collaboration, Circulose will integrate its own pulp, made out of recycled cellulosic-rich textile waste, into Spinnova’s ecosystem as feedstock for producing new textiles. Spinnova said that its technology will allow partners to turn the Circulose material into a new biobased textile fibre without emitting harmful chemicals or dissolving the fibre-spinning process.

This expands on an existing relationship between Circulose and Spinnova, which have previously trialled Circulose pulp adaptation in 2023. Now, the duo will further integrate the material into Spinnova’s process, expanding the offering to partners within the consortium.

Circulose’s CEO, Jonatan Janmark, said: “We are excited to renew our partnership with Spinnova. We strongly believe that innovation will enable man-made cellulosic fibres to play a bigger role in textiles than it does today. Spinnova is a great example of this - it is not only a sustainably produced fibre but also offers attractive performance properties. We’re excited to support their scale-up by enabling Spinnova fibre production to be not only natural and bio-based, but also circular.”