Textile-to-textile recyclers form new T2T Alliance

In a bid to support Europe’s circular economy policies such as the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), leading textile-to-textile recyclers Circ, Circulose, RE&UP and Syre have formed a new T2T Alliance.

“Textile waste is a growing challenge in Europe and beyond, with less than 1 percent of the textile fibre market coming from recycled textiles and the majority of end-of-life products currently ending up in landfills or being incinerated. The textile industry is now at a tipping point and we believe the EU and other actors can greatly influence the acceleration of circularity in the sector and empower textile-to-textile recycling as a future standard solution,” comments Syre CEO Dennis Nobelius in a press release.

Supporting a closed-loop textile recycling approach

The Alliance’s aim is to provide expert input on the development of ecodesign requirements for textile apparel, for instance through supporting a closed-loop textile recycling approach that includes post-industrial and pre- and post-consumer waste. This also includes clarifying misconceptions about the textile recycling industry, for example debunking the assumption that allowing post-industrial waste to fulfil recycled content targets would incentivise its overproduction.

Advocating for a wide range of verification methods for tracing recycled material is another important area as is promoting T2T recycled content and recyclability as core requirements in the ESPR ecodesign requirements for textiles.

Providing policy makers with practical realities

According to the Alliance, even though the perspective of T2T recyclers is essential for effective policymaking, it has been underrepresented in policy discussions so far. It thus wants to provide policymakers with an understanding of the real-world impact of sustainability policies, hold them accountable and ensures textile circularity is a non-negotiable in EU policy.

“The T2T Alliance will act as a hub for advocacy, collaboration and joint action and ensure T2T recyclers’ interests are not just heard but embedded in future textile policies, in the EU and beyond,” states the press release.

“We applaud the EU for taking bold steps towards a more circular future, yet current proposals risk overlooking the practical realities faced by advanced textile recyclers. We can recycle challenging poly-cotton blends, but we need well-informed legislation to truly scale our impact. That is why we have come together under the T2T Alliance - to ensure policymakers harness our collective expertise and craft legislation that genuinely and significantly accelerates circularity rather than creating new barriers,” sums up Circ CEO Peter Majeranowski.

The T2T Alliance is open for other textile-to-textile recyclers to join.