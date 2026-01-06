Textiles ministers’ conference to convene in Guwahati to chart India’s 350 billion dollars roadmap

In a significant move to unify the country’s textile strategy, the Ministry of Textiles, in partnership with the Government of Assam, is set to host the National Textiles Ministers’ Conference on January 8–9, 2026.

Held under the theme “India’s Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation,” the two-day summit will serve as a high-level platform for union and state ministers, alongside senior government officials, to deliberate on transforming India into a premier global manufacturing hub. The primary objective of the gathering is to align regional efforts with the ambitious national target of building a 350 billion dollars textile industry and reaching 100 billion dollars in annual exports by the year 2030.

The event will officially commence on January 8, with an inaugural session featuring union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh, Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and minister of state for textiles Pabitra Margherita. The conference program is designed to address the entire textile value chain, with dedicated sessions focusing on infrastructure investment, export expansion, and the enhancement of global competitiveness. Special emphasis will be placed on raw material security, research and development, and "New Frontiers" such as technical textiles, while simultaneously focusing on revitalizing traditional handloom and handicraft sectors for the contemporary global market.

A major highlight of the first day will be a conclave titled “Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India.” This session will bring together leaders from across the North-Eastern states to focus on the regional strengths of silk, bamboo-based textiles, and handlooms. Key discussions will revolve around the promotion of women-led enterprises and the strategic branding of "Textiles from North-East" to better integrate the region's unique heritage into national and international supply chains.

To complement the policy discussions, the offices of the DC Handlooms and DC Handicrafts will host a special exhibition showcasing the diverse artisanal excellence of India’s traditional crafts.