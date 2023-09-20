TGI Holdings becomes co-owner of Select Model Management

TGI Holdings, a London and Sydney-based private investment holding company, has become a co-owner of Select Model Management, a global network of model and talent agencies.

In a statement, Select Model Management said that TGI Holdings, led by founder and investment principal Alfred Tagliaferro, has become a co-owner in partnership with existing majority shareholder Silva International, the investment company owned by sports and media investor Riccardo Silva.

Tagliaferro has also been appointed to Select’s board of directors.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tagliaferro said: “We are thrilled to have invested in Select Model Management. Our investment is underpinned by the superb operational track record of Select’s employees and management team, who together have built the leading high-end brand within the global fashion modelling industry.

“The future of the industry has never been more exciting, and Select’s unique position as the go-to agency for luxury fashion brand clients means it is well placed to continue its superb growth and expansion as experienced over the past few years.”

Matteo Puglisi, chief executive at Select, added: "I am happy to witness that our long-term strategic position in the global fashion industry as the most inclusive network of boutique modelling agencies has the capability to attract such prestigious private investors.

“Our sustained growth in terms of revenue and profitability is the direct result of the highly nurtured and caring relationships we entertain with the incredible individuals we represent as models and artists. We are delighted to welcome TGI Holdings as co-owner."

Select Model Management has offices in eight cities, including London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami.