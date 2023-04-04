The Athlete’s Foot names new lead merchandiser and buyer

Footwear retailer The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) has announced the appointment of Beth Greenfield to the role of lead merchandiser and buyer.

Greenfield joins the company with over 25 years of experience in the retail, buying and merchandising sectors.

In this new role she will report directly to TAF’s president and general manager of Americas, Matthew Lafone, and will work alongside brand and operating partners to develop and implement regional product strategies and drive engagement.

She has also been tasked with leading the hyper-localisation of TAF’s product offerings to better serve the brand’s customers and partners.

In the past, Greenfield has served in the wholesale sector for the likes of Champion and Puma, during which time she was credited with executing global, channel and market-specific product strategies that maximise sales and profits.

She has also held positions at Foot Locker and Citi Trends, where she collaborated with wholesale partners to curate democratic and market-specific assortments that drove financial metrics and consumer satisfaction.

In a release, Greenfield said: "For me, it's always been about connecting to the consumer to meet and exceed their expectations.

“Sneaker culture is part of my DNA, and I am incredibly passionate about being able to connect to this consumer by building 360 head-to-toe product stories that live at the intersection of fashion, sports, music, culture, and the local community."