The Bias Cut reports record holiday sales

Online fashion retailer The Bias Cut has reported record sales during the holiday season, up 463 percent compared to December 2019.

Social media played a key role in the company’s success, with sales via Instagram up by 479 percent from the same period last year.

The British retailer said it saw a particular increase in sales of party dresses and blouses during the period, despite Covid restrictions. Loungewear, accessories and gift items such as embellished jewelled slippers were also popular.

“Our huge increase in sales shows that consumers are willing to spend online even during these difficult times,” founder Jacynth Bassett said in a statement. “Feedback from both new and existing customers indicate a genuine keenness to support small, independent businesses with strong values, whilst also discovering unique, quality designs and new sustainable brands.”