The Body Shop expands delivery partnership with Uber

British cosmetics company The Body Shop has expanded its delivery services with Uber Technologies to now include almost all of its US-based retail stores.

The expansion will allow shoppers in the new areas, including Illinois, Nevada and Hawaii, to purchase The Body Shop products through Uber Eats.

Covering 75 new storefronts, the addition will make more than 2,000 of the company’s items available to be delivered on-demand.

It builds on the duo’s 2020 pilot programme launch that saw six locations test the Uber Eats and Cornershop apps.

It comes as Uber looks to grow its commitment to the retail and grocery categories, including in beauty, personal care and cosmetics.

In a release, Aliza Birnberg-Perruzzi, AVP marketing US, said: “Uber Eats allows us to continue to meet our existing customers changing shopping habits and grow our customer base by meeting the needs of the beauty consumer in the US today.”