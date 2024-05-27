The Body Shop: Marks & Spencer and Next among interested parties as sale edges closer

Following its initial collapse in February, a sales process for The Body Shop is reportedly in sight, with administrators having already expressed optimism regarding the interest received.

Among the alleged potential bidders are that of Marks & Spencer and Next, two British retail giants that are believed to have already submitted early interest in possible bids, according to The Times.

This comes after the struggling retailer’s administrators FRP Advisory were reported to have written to creditors last week to say it was “encouraged” by the interest shown, with more than 70 potential suitors understood to be mulling a bid.

The sale would only come, however, if The Body Shop’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) was to fall through, ultimately marking what would be the second time the beauty brand would be up for sale in one year.

The Body Shop had been acquired by investor Aurelius in late 2023 before shortly coming under the control of appointed administrators FRP in early 2024, which went on to shutter stores of the brand across the UK, US, Canada and further European markets.

In regards to interest shown by Next and Marks & Spencer, while a source for the latter noted that this may not translate into a bid, another source for the former suggested that the retailer was playing down the prospect.