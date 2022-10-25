The Children’s Place appoints SVP and CFO

Kidswear retailer The Children’s Place has announced the appointment of Sheamus Toal as its senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective November 7.

Toal will report to the company’s president and CEO, Jane Elfers.

In this new role, Toal will oversee the North American brand’s finance, accounting, financial planning, tax and investor relations, among other tasks.

He will also be responsible for enterprise risk management, real estate, legal and ESG matters.

Toal most recently served as executive vice president and CFO at e-commerce retailer Saatva.

He previously spent over 16 years with New York & Company, where he held several senior level finance and operations positions, including CFO and COO.

In a release, Elfers said on his appointment: “Sheamus has more than 25 years of financial and operational management experience with a proven track record of success.

“Sheamus brings a wealth of public company specialty retail experience and is respected as a highly collaborative business partner. On behalf of the entire senior leadership team, I am thrilled to welcome Sheamus to The Children’s Place.”