The Children’s Place names Robert Helm as new CFO

The Children’s Place, Inc. has appointed Robert “Rob” F. Helm, senior vice president, finance & inventory management to Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2021. The company said, Helm replaces Michael Scarpa, age 65, who has decided to retire from The Children’s Place effective March 31, 2021. Helm will report to Jane Elfers, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on Helm’s appointment, Jane Elfers said: “Rob is involved in all aspects of the business and has been instrumental in helping to navigate the company throughout the Covid-19 crisis. I have confidence in Rob’s ability to seamlessly transition to the CFO role and to continue to partner with me to create value for our shareholders.”

Helm, 41, joined The Children’s Place in 2016. The company added that he has taken on roles of increasing responsibility over the past few years in preparation for the chief financial officer role, including his appointment as principal accounting officer in November 2018, and culminating in his appointment as senior vice president, finance & inventory management in November 2019. In his new role, Helm will take on added responsibility for internal audit.

Prior to joining The Children’s Place, Rob held senior finance and accounting roles at Ralph Lauren, Fresh Direct, and Rag & Bone.

Picture:Facebook/The Children's Place