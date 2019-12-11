The Children's Place Q3 profits decreases 14 percent

The Children's Place reported its net profit for Q3 dropped on Wednesday. Revenues grew by 0.4 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 43 million dollars, down from 50 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues climbed to 525 million dollars. The profit margin of the company decreased to 8 percent compared to 10 percent a year ago.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) is an American specialty retailer of children’s apparel and accessories that was founded in 1989. The Children’s Place is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. The company owns and operates The Children’s Place stores in the US as well as in Canada.

As of 2019, The Children's Place has more than 18,700 employees and operates over 1,000 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. If you spot an error, please help and let us know at [email protected]