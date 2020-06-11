The Children's Place revenue slips 38.1 percent for Q1

The company said on Thursday its Q1 net loss slipped. Revenues slipped by 38.1 percent from the same period last year.

For Q1, the company's net profit was -115 million dollars, which decreased from 5 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues dropped to 255 million dollars. The profit margin of the company dropped to -45 percent compared to 1 percent a year ago.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) is an American specialty retailer of children’s apparel and accessories that was founded in 1989. The Children’s Place is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. The company owns and operates 960 The Children’s Place stores in the US as well as 135 in Canada.

As of 2,020, The Children's Place has more than 17,300 employees and operates over 900 stores.

