The Children’s Place to relaunch Gymboree brand next year

Children’s apparel retailer The Children’s Place, Inc.has announced plans to relaunch Gymboree brand in early 2020 on an enhanced website, Gymboree.com, and in shop-in-shop locations in over 200 select Children’s Place stores in the US and Canada.

Commenting on the development, Jane Elfers, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement: “We have embarked upon an exciting journey to bring this iconic brand back to the loyal Gymboree customers, who continue to voice an unrivalled passion and affinity for it. We are thrilled to be able to revitalize bow-to-toe collections that create magical childhood moments.”

The company added that enhanced, personalized, online shopping experience at Gymboree.com will offer a customer-centric and vibrant online experience. The site will be upgraded to include access to all Gymboree collections, an option to shop by collection, a shared online basket to streamline checkout processes and shipping and an enhanced loyalty program. The online experience will also feature Gymboree’s mobile app.

“We believe a multichannel offering combining an enhanced online shopping experience with inviting in-store locations will best serve long-standing Gymboree customers, and also welcome a new generation of moms to the iconic brand,” added Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Senior Vice President, Global Merchandising.

Picture:Gymboree website